Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.