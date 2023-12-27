Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $49,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 839,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,745. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.