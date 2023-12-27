Welch Group LLC Acquires 24,794 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

