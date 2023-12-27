Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 32,313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,214 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

