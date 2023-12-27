Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,236 shares of company stock worth $4,822,035 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

