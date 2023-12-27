Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,707. The company has a market cap of $335.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

