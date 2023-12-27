Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.86. 3,117,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,956. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $335.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.