Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,717. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

