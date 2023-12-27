Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,717. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

