Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.78. 2,167,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,482. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

