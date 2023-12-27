Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.68 and its 200 day moving average is $408.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

