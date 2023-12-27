Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.20. 294,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
