Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.20. 294,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.