Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 896,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

