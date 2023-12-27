Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $232.99. 204,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,064. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

