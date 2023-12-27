Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM remained flat at $111.69 during trading on Wednesday. 258,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,606. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

