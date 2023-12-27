Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VYM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 174,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,398. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

