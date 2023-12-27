USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USDP stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.35.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
