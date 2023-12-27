USD Coin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.78 billion and approximately $5.80 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 24,775,049,267 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

