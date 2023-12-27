UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,755 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 2,155,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,766,595. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $253.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

