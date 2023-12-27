UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 8,513 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.77. 2,453,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.06 and a one year high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $335.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

