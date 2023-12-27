Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 3,960,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,376,075. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

