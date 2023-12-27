Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

