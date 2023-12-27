Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 819,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,729. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

