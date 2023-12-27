Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,360 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 1,287,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

