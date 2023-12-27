Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Down 1.4 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.