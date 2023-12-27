Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.13 ($0.55), with a volume of 299690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.25 ($0.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 117 ($1.49) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Touchstone Exploration

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.11. The company has a market cap of £101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($89,885.64). Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Featured Stories

