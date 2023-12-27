TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8092 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

