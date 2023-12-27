Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.50

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 149552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Tortilla Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEX

Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The company has a market capitalization of £18.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.34.

(Get Free Report)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.