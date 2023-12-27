Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.50

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 149552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
