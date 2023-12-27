Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $23,120.53 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.35809999 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $24,893.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

