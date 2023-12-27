The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average of $215.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

