Terra Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $562.43 million and approximately $84.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001434 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 615,718,436 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

