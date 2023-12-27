Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.21. The company had a trading volume of 291,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,236. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

