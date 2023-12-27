Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 149 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 25.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.00. 763,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

