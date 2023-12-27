SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

