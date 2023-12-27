Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 166.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

