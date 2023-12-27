Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $299.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.91. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $241.26 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.