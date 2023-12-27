StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.