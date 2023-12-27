StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- What is a Dividend King?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.