StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -277.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
