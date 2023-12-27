StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -277.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.