StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146,100.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

