StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Down 1.4 %

AINC stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

