StockNews.com Downgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

