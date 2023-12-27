StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

