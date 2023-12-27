StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %
CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
