StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.94 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.