Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

Steel Partners’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

