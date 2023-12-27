Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
