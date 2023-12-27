SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,750 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 141,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.17. 965,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average of $254.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

