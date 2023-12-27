SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $767,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.26. 182,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,392. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.58 and a 12 month high of $224.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.