SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $603,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,238,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,800,934. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.