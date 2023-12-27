SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $483,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after buying an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

