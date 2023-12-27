SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $383,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.